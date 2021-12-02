Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail

items.[0].image.alt
Mauricio Alvarez/AP
This illustration provided by Mauricio Alvarez shows a Stegouros. Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Mauricio Alvarez via AP)
Bizarre Dinosaur
Posted at 10:03 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 22:03:37-05

Scientists in Chile have found the fossils of a strange new dinosaur species.

This dog-sized dino had a tail weapon unlike the kind seen on any other animal.

It slashed instead of clubbed or stabbed.

Revealed in a study Wednesday, the dinosaur at first fooled researchers: They thought it was like a stegosaurus.

But it was actually part of a different armored dinosaur family that hadn't been seen much that far south.

Even though it is only distantly related to the stegosaurus, researchers call it stegorous.

The plant-eater lived about 72 million to 75 million years ago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?