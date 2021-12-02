New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail

Scientists in Chile have found the fossils of a strange new dinosaur species.

This dog-sized dino had a tail weapon unlike the kind seen on any other animal.

It slashed instead of clubbed or stabbed.

Revealed in a study Wednesday, the dinosaur at first fooled researchers: They thought it was like a stegosaurus.

But it was actually part of a different armored dinosaur family that hadn't been seen much that far south.

Even though it is only distantly related to the stegosaurus, researchers call it stegorous.

The plant-eater lived about 72 million to 75 million years ago.