North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it has successfully test-launched a newly developed tactical guided weapon.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch, which it said would bolster the operations of the country’s tactical nuclear forces.

South Korea’s military says it detected two launches.

They are the latest in a spate of testing activity by North Korea that outside experts say is meant to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal and increase pressure on its rivals while denuclearization talks remain stalled.