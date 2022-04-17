Watch
North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability

Lee Jin-man/AP
A TV screen shows a news program reporting about a test-firing of a newly developed tactical guided weapon, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 17, 2022. North Korea said Sunday it has successfully test-fired a newly developed tactical guided weapon, the latest in a spate of launches that came just after the country passed its biggest state anniversary without an expected military parade, which it typically uses to unveil provocative weapons systems. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 17, 2022
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it has successfully test-launched a newly developed tactical guided weapon.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch, which it said would bolster the operations of the country’s tactical nuclear forces.

South Korea’s military says it detected two launches.

They are the latest in a spate of testing activity by North Korea that outside experts say is meant to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal and increase pressure on its rivals while denuclearization talks remain stalled.

