Ohio to open assessment clinic in East Palestine to hear concerns after train derailment

The Ohio Department of Health says it will open up a clinic at a church in East Palestine, Ohio with two assessment rooms and a mobile unit parked outside of the church to see concerned residents after a train derailment disaster spilled toxic chemicals in the village.

Ohio health authorities said the clinic will operate in conjunction with multiple other state organizations and will employ registered nurses and mental health specialists. A toxicologist will be available on site or by phone to assist, state health authorities said.

Information on how to schedule appointments was made available by Ohio health authorities on the state's Department of Health website.

East Palestine's Mayor Trent Conaway said he met with Norfolk Southern's CEO after the train it operates derailed in the Ohio town spilling hazardous materials which later caught on fire earlier this month.

Mayor Conaway said Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw promised his company would stay in the community to help fix the disaster. Conaway said, “We intend to hold him to that."

Mayor Conaway told Fox News that President Joe Biden's trip to Ukraine this week was "the biggest slap in the face" for his community.

Conaway said, "That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us. He can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning that he was in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us — on President's Day in our country — so I'm furious."