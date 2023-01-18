Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village

Polar Bears-Thermal Imaging
Mike Lockhart/AP
FILE - (Mike Lockhart/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)
Polar Bears-Thermal Imaging
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 11:05:04-05

WALES, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote western Alaska village.

KTUU cites troopers as saying they received the report of the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula.

Troopers say initial reports indicate that a polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents and then fatally attacked a woman and a boy.

Troopers say the bear was shot and killed by a local resident during the attack.

The names of the the two people killed were not released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.