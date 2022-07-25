Watch Now
Police investigating reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field

Benny Snyder/AP
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013, file photo, shows Dallas' Love Field airpot.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:06:31-04

People were evacuated from Dallas Love Field after reports of shots being fired.

Max Geron, chief of the Rockwall, Texas Police Department, was at the airport at the time of the apparent shooting.

"Currently we’re all sequestered outside but thankfully in the shade," he tweeted.

According to WFAA in Dallas, a suspect with a gun was shot near a ticket counter. Dallas Police tweeted that the terminal is now secure.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reportedly issued a ground stop at the airport because of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

