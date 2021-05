The Queen of England has new beers coming out.

The British Monarch's second estate, Sandringham Estate, announced on Twitter that they've developed an India pale ale and a Bitter created from organic Laurette Barley that is grown on the estate's grounds.

The estate said they are available to buy from the Sandringham Shop.

This isn't the first time the Queen has dabbled into the alcohol business. Buckingham Palace sells its own gins, wines, whiskeys, and champagne.