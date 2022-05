Rihanna is reportedly a new mother. The singer gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13, according to multiple reports.

The baby's name has not been publicly revealed.

This is the first child for Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Associated Press reported that the two began dating during the pandemic.

In an interview with British Vogue in 2020, Rihanna discussed having children, saying she saw herself having "three or four" children within the next 10 years.