10 injured after road bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh bridge that carries a main city road through a local park collapsed on Friday, injuring 10 people and sending three to local hospitals.

Officials added that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety reported that a bridge that carries Forbes Ave. over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park collapsed Friday morning around 6 a.m. ET.

Photos from the scene show that vehicles were on the bridge during the collapse, including a commuter bus. Officials said some of those injured were those riding the bus.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said first responders repelled 150 feet down a ravine to make rescues, while others formed a human chain to help rescue some who were stranded on the bus. He added that some first responders suffered injuries after slipping on the snow at the hilly and rocky collapse site.

Fire officials also confirmed that the collapse caused a "major gas leak." They've since shut off gas lines in the area to prevent further problems.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says the bridge was last inspected in September.

ALERT:

Please avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock for a confirmed bridge collapse. Fire, EMS, and Police responding. No reported injuries at this time.

Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/ja8YlzkSp7 — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in the city to discuss a newly-passed infrastructure spending bill. In a statement, the White House said Biden would proceed with his trip.

"The President has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the statement read. "The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide."

Gainey said the city of Pittsburgh still welcomed Biden's visit.

"The bipartisan infrastructure bill — we need it. We know we have bridges that need to be taken care of. Today is significant to that," Gainey said. "We're glad to have the president coming today."

UPDATE 3:



PIO is on scene. Will advise on when there will be a news conference. https://t.co/l8tQryZwIW pic.twitter.com/OEHkAPJy6N — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated.