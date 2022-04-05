Brecksville-Broadview Heights senior raises money for Ukraine by participating in TikTok challenge

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A senior from Brecksville-Broadview Heights has raised thousands of dollars for Ukraine by participating in a TikTok challenge.

Olena Sadovska was born in Lviv, Ukraine before moving to the United States at nine months old.

Last month, Sadovska did a 24-hour stair climb to raise awareness for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

She documented her experience on TikTok and her video has been viewed more than 13 million times.

Sadovska's initial goal was to raise $5,000 for Ukraine but she has raised more than $12,000.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

