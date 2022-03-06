Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine War

Actions

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
AP
In this photo provided by Yurii Kochubei, a view of the damage after shelling inside a sports complex, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. An official in one of Ukraine's pro-Russia separatist region says Russian forces will observe a temporary cease-fire Sunday in two Ukrainian cities. An agreement to allow civilians to evacuate collapsed a day earlier amid continued shelling and the flight of refugees to neighboring nations. (Yurii Kochubei via AP)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 10:35:43-05

On Day 11 of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence.

Ukrainian officials said shelling disrupted what was supposed to be a cease-fire beginning at noon local time, when a a pro-Russian official said safe-passage corridors were to have opened.

The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million, and the Kremlin’s rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy.

He likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?