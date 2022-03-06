Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine War

Actions

Russian war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply

Russia Ukraine War Wheat
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
A worker collects Egyptian traditional 'baladi' flatbread, at a bakery, in el-Sharabia, Shubra district, Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region. That could create food insecurity and throw more people into poverty in places like Egypt and Lebanon, where diets are dominated by government-subsidized bread. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Russia Ukraine War Wheat
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 13:34:59-05

BARCELONA, Spain — The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands known as the “breadbasket of the world.”

Russia and Ukraine combine for nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley exports and provide large amounts of corn and cooking oils.

The war has sent wheat prices up 55% since a week before the invasion and could reduce food supplies just when prices are at their highest since 2011.

That could create food insecurity and throw more people into poverty in places like Egypt and Lebanon, where diets are dominated by government-subsidized bread.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?