Ukraine says Russia bombs another shelter in besieged city

Bernat Armangue/AP
Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine more than three weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 800 civilian deaths since the war began but say the real toll is considerably higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 20, 2022
LVIV, Ukraine — Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say Russia has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.

Local authorities said the building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble.

Mariupol has been the scene of some of the worst horrors of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Weeks of bombardment have cut off food, water and energy supplies, and at least 2,300 people have died, some of whom had to be buried in mass graves.

Ukraine's president says the siege of Mariupol would be remembered for centuries to come.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
