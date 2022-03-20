Ukraine says Russia bombs another shelter in besieged city

LVIV, Ukraine — Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say Russia has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.

Local authorities said the building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble.

Mariupol has been the scene of some of the worst horrors of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Weeks of bombardment have cut off food, water and energy supplies, and at least 2,300 people have died, some of whom had to be buried in mass graves.

Ukraine's president says the siege of Mariupol would be remembered for centuries to come.