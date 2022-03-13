Watch
Ukraine's only woman rabbi among the many Jews fleeing war

Ukraine War Jewish Refugees
Czarek Sokolowski/AP
Rabbi Julia Gris, who led a Progressive Jewish congregation in Odessa, Ukraine, visits a synagogue in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Many Jews are among the more than 2.5 million refugees leaving Ukraine. International Jewish organizations have mobilized to help, working with local Jewish communities in Poland, Romania, Moldova and elsewhere to organize food, shelter, medical care and other assistance. Among them is Rabbi Gris, Ukraine's only woman rabbi, who these days leads online Shabbat services for her scattered congregation. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 10:34:50-04

WARSAW, Poland — Many Jews are among the more than 2.5 million refugees leaving Ukraine.

International Jewish organizations have mobilized to help, working with local Jewish communities in Poland, Romania, Moldova and elsewhere to organize food, shelter, medical care and other assistance.

The reality that so many Jews have joined the mass civilian exodus from Ukraine underlines the deceitfulness of Russian propaganda, which claims Russia is de-Nazifying Ukraine.

The fact is Ukraine has steadily grown into a pluralistic society, led by a Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Jewish organizations are helping all refugees, but their involvement is essential for many Jews who either to seek emigrate to Israel or need to stay true to their faith's observances.

