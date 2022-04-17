Watch
Ukrainians defy deadline to surrender in Mariupol or die

Alexei Alexandrov/AP
A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 17, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine — The battered port city of Mariupol appears on the brink of falling to Russian forces after seven weeks under siege.

Capturing the city would give Moscow a crucial success in Ukraine following a botched attempt to storm the capital and the loss of the Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship.

The Russian military estimated that about 2,500 Ukrainian fighters holding out at a hulking steel plant provided the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol.

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said those who refuse to surrender by a Sunday deadline "will be destroyed.”

Seizing Mariupol would free up Russian forces for an offensive in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has focused after the failure to take Kyiv.

