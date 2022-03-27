US-backed group gets lifesaving meds to Ukrainians amid war

WASHINGTON — Thousands of patients in Ukraine are receiving lifesaving medicines to treat HIV and opioid addiction through a U.S.-funded group still operating amid the Russian invasion.

Supplies are running short and making deliveries involves complicated decisions with unpredictable risks.

Officials say the quiet work of the Alliance for Public Health shows how American assistance continues to reach individual Ukrainians, on a different level from U.S. diplomatic and military support for the Ukrainian government.

Leading up to the war, the humanitarian group had made a plan to keep going.

But it didn't anticipate the scale of the Russian onslaught.

That's forced the organization to adapt.