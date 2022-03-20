Watch
Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theater, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 08:36:50-04

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.

Those forces have advanced deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city, with heavy fighting shutting down a major steel plant there.

The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the invasion.

Evacuations from Mariupol and other cities proceeded along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors Saturday.

In the capital Kyiv, at least 20 babies carried by Ukrainian surrogate mothers are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter.

