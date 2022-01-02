Sheriff’s ‘no shave’ fundraiser brings $4K, moves year-round

THIBODAUX, La. — A wintertime law enforcement fundraiser called “No Shave November” has raised about $4,000 in two months, proving so popular that a Louisiana sheriff is making it year-round.

“After what we’ve been through in the past two years, I figured there’s plenty of great causes to allow this to continue all year. So, I am changing No Shave November into No Shave Forever,” Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release.

Deputies and other employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office have been donating $25 a month to charity to be allowed to grow beards in November and December. Those who don’t grow beards can dress more casually on Fridays if their jobs allow it.

Employees raised $2,595 for the American Cancer Society and $1,260 for Special Olympics Louisiana, the sheriff’s office said. They could also choose other nonprofit groups, and smaller amounts were given to 22, including Wheelchairs for Warriors and the American Red Cross.

More than 125 of the office’s 350 employees have been participating, and about one-third of the participants were women, Capt. Brennan Matherne, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Wednesday in an email.