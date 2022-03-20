Watch
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 20, 2022
DUMAS, Ark. — Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 24 people wounded in a shooting outside a car show.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release Sunday that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening.

Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t immediately available.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, following a report of gunfire outside a business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

