SkyWest cancels, delays hundreds of flights

SkyWest, a regional carrier that has service in major U.S. cities, has canceled hundreds of flights over the past two days.

According to CNN, the airline was dealing with an "operational disruption" which caused a cascading effect that continued on Friday.

The airline canceled approximately 700 flights on Thursday and another 500 on Friday. Hundreds of flights have also been delayed, CBS News reports.

SkyWest operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. It has hubs in numerous cities including Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and San Francisco."

The company said in a statement to CNN that it is focused on "returning to normal operations as quickly as possible."