Suspect in South Carolina mall shooting acted in self-defense, lawyer says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man identified as a suspect in a mall shooting in South Carolina says he acted in self-defense.

22-year-old Jewayne Price was detained this weekend after nine people were hurt by gunfire at Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

Price is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The 22-year-old’s lawyer said he opened fire in self-defense after two others started shooting.

The two people who reportedly opened fire were connected to threats made against Price on Facebook, Todd Rutherford said.

The lawyer said Price called the police and turned himself in.

Columbia Police said a judge set a $25,000 surety bond for Price.

He is also on house arrest and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He will be allowed to travel from home to work during certain hours.

Two other people were also detained for questioning but were released overnight Saturday.