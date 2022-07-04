Watch Now
Swimmer Ryan Lochte puts 6 Olympic medals up for auction

Lee Jin-man/AP
From left, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas, Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps from the United States celebrate winning the gold medal in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 04, 2022
Ryan Lochte, one of the most accomplished American swimmers in history, is putting six of his 12 Olympic medals up for auction for charity.

The auction will benefit Jorge Nation, a nonprofit charity that raises funds to send children stricken with a terminal or severe illness on a once-in-a-lifetime all-inclusive "Dream Trip" to a destination of their choice.

Lochte told NBC Sports that the medals were “collecting dust.”

“I feel amazing about [the auction] just because I’m going to be helping kids out,” he said.

Lochte has three different auctions:

2004: 1 Silver medal

2008: 2 Bronze medals

2012: 2 Silver medals and 1 bronze

The top bid as of Monday for his 2012 medals is up to $23,582, while his 2008 medals are going for $14,150 and his 2004 medal is auctioning for $12,626.

The auction runs through July 21.

