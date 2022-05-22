Watch
Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors

Khatereh Ahmadi
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Khatereh Ahmadi a TV anchor wears a face covering as she reads the news on TOLO NEWS, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have begun enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move Sunday is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 13:33:58-04

ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have begun enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air.

The move Sunday is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists.

After the order was announced Thursday, only a handful of news outlets complied with the order.

But on Sunday, most female anchors were seen with their faces covered after the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry began enforcing the order.

The Information and Culture Ministry announced earlier that the policy was “final and non-negotiable.”

The move recalled the Taliban’s last time in power from 1996-2001, when they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women.

