Tampa Bay Rays become first MLB team to feature all-Latino starting lineup

The Tampa Bay Rays made history.

The Rays became the first MLB team with a starting lineup made up of all Latin American-born players.

The historic moment had special meaning as it came on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and Roberto Clemente Day.

Clemente was a pioneer in the sport for Latin American players. The Puerto Rican won two World Series Championships with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was the first Caribbean and Latin American to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1973, according to ESPN.

The Rays starting lineup all wore number 21 in honor of Clemente.

The team beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0.