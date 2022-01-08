Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ted Cruz backtracks on 'terrorist' comments about Jan. 6 rioters

items.[0].image.alt
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, front, followed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walk from the House Chamber following a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Cruz appeared on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson show on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” in an earlier statement marking the anniversary. He told Carlson: “The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb.” But despite insisting to Carlson that he had misspoken, Cruz has consistently used the “terrorism” terminology to refer to the attack over the past year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 20:01:03-05

Sen. Ted Cruz has attempted to clarify his remarks about the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Prior to the one-year anniversary of the riots, Cruz described the violence as a "violent terrorist attack" during a hearing in the Senate.

The comments led to criticism from some conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

On Thursday, Cruz went on Carlson's show to address the criticism.

"The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was, frankly, dumb," Cruz told Carlson.

The Fox News host told Cruz he didn't buy that explanation.

Cruz went on to say that he was describing those who violently assaulted police officers as terrorists. He claimed he has referred to those who violently attack police as terrorists for years.

The senator from Texas was among numerous members of Congress who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?