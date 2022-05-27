Watch
Texas school shooting: 'Wrong decision' on failure to breach door

APTOPIX Texas School Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Vincent Salazar, right, father of Layla Salazar, weeps while kneeling in front of a cross with his daughter's name at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 13:25:54-04

UVALDE, Texas — The Director of Texas Department of Public Safety said it was the "wrong decision" for officers not to go into the classroom where the suspect was for 35 minutes after a tactical unit arrived. Children were inside classrooms, still making 911 calls, Steven McCraw said in a press conference Friday.

The incident commander believed he was dealing with a barricaded subject inside the school and the children were not at risk, McCraw said.

Police were in the building soon after the shooter entered, and a tactical team from Customs and Border Protection was on scene at 12:15 p.m., but it did not breach the classroom until 12:50 p.m.

"Of course it wasn't the right decision," McCraw said. "It was the wrong decision."

In regards to parents pleading with police to enter the building, U.S. Marshals said they never placed anyone in handcuffs, but they say they “maintained order and peace in the midst of the grief-stricken community that was gathering around the school," in a statement posted on Twitter.

Marshals arrived on scene from Del Rio, Texas, at 12:10 p.m., and the first deputy U.S. Marshal went into the school to assist BORTAC, the elite tactical CBP team that ultimately shot the alleged shooter, the statement said.

They came from 70 miles away and got the first call around 11:30 a.m., according to the statement.

“These Deputy US Marshals also rendered emergency trauma first aid for multiple victims,” the statement said.

"Additional Deputy U.S. Marshals were asked to expand and secure the official law enforcement perimeter around the school,” the statement said. “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow and sadness at this horrific crime. We send our condolences to all the victims and families affected by this tragedy."

Angeli Rose Gomez, a mother waiting outside for her children, told the Wall Street Journal she was one of numerous parents urging police and law enforcement officers to go into the school sooner, first politely and then more urgently. She said U.S. Marshals put her in handcuffs, and told her she was being arrested for intervening in an active investigation.

Angel Garza, the stepfather of one of the children killed in the shooting, ran to try to reach and help his child, and was restrained and handcuffed by a local police officer, Desirae Garza, the girl's aunt, recounted to the New York Times.

