Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York

AP
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)
Posted at 11:15 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 23:16:07-04

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tropical Depression Fred has blown into the northeastern U.S. as a post-tropical cyclone, unleashing heavy rains and threatening mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York.

Fred closed interstate highways in the lower Appalachians, and the National Weather Service says tornadoes are still possible as the storm moves northeast.

As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, 35 people are unaccounted following severe flooding in western North Carolina. The publication says officials report that homes and cars have been destroyed, and roads were washed away.

Thousands were without power, most of them in West Virginia and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Grace has become a hurricane near the Cayman Islands and is moving toward Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.

