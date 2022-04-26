Watch
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:34:14-04

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her press secretary.

The vice president is not experiencing any symptoms, her press secretary said. However, she will isolate and work from the residence of the vice president.

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," said Kirsten Allen, press secretary for Harris.

Allen said Harris will return to the White House after she tests negative.

Harris is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

