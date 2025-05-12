WATCH: ABC News special report on American hostage released by Hamas

ABC News has a special report on American hostage Edan Alexander being released by Hamas.

You can watch the Special Report below:

Alexander is an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the United States.

The announcement comes shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Middle East this week:

Hamas says Edan Alexander, last living American hostage in Gaza, will be released in truce efforts

RELATED: Hamas says Edan Alexander, last living American hostage in Gaza, will be released in truce efforts

Alexander was abducted from his base during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

Khalil al-Hayyah, a Hamas leader in Gaza, said the group has been in contact with the U.S. administration over the past few days. He said in a statement Hamas is ready to “immediately start intensive negotiations” to reach a final deal for a long-term truce that includes an end to the war, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and hostages in Gaza and the handing over of power in Gaza to an independent body of technocrats.