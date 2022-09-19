WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth's funeral underway

LONDON — Nearly 2,000 people will gather in Westminster Abbey Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
You can watch her funeral live in the player below around 5 a.m.:
Here is a schedule of events:
5:44 a.m. ET (2:44 a.m. PT): The coffin will travel from the Palace of Westminster (Houses of Parliament) to Westminster Abbey
6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT): Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral
6:55 a.m. ET (3:55 a.m. PT): Two-minute moment of silence near the end of the funeral service
7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT): Procession along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall and Constitution Hill
10:10 a.m. ET (7:10 a.m. PT): The hearse will travel in procession along Albert Road and the Long Walk to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle
11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT): Committal service for Elizabeth will take place at St George’s Chapel