WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth's funeral underway

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. In a rare address to the nation taking place Sunday, April 5, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)
Posted at 4:51 AM, Sep 19, 2022
LONDON  — Nearly 2,000 people will gather in Westminster Abbey Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

You can watch her funeral live in the player below around 5 a.m.:

Here is a schedule of events:

5:44 a.m. ET (2:44 a.m. PT): The coffin will travel from the Palace of Westminster (Houses of Parliament) to Westminster Abbey

6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT): Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

6:55 a.m. ET (3:55 a.m. PT): Two-minute moment of silence near the end of the funeral service

7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT): Procession along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall and Constitution Hill

10:10 a.m. ET (7:10 a.m. PT): The hearse will travel in procession along Albert Road and the Long Walk to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT): Committal service for Elizabeth will take place at St George’s Chapel

