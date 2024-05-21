News 5 honored with regional Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation

CLEVELAND — News 5 Cleveland has long prided itself on being an innovator in local news , and that tradition continues as News 5 has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “ Excellence in Innovation .”

The innovation is our social media video strategy, which you may be familiar with if you follow us on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok. Our efforts there came in response to the tragedy in East Palestine as we realized the value of having a steady presence on platforms rife with inaccurate information.

We knew from our peers that tasking field crews with the production of social video was an onerous ask. We removed that burden from field crews. Our social media videos are edited by a team that is skilled, quick and understands our branding – our creative services department.

Anchors, reporters, meteorologists and photographers, free from the burden of editing and production, are able to focus on telling stories. Our digital team ensures our journalism is seen by the widest possible audience. The creative services team focuses on social storytelling that reinforces our brand of following through for the people of Northeast Ohio while meeting our viewers where they are.

You can watch some of our social media videos here.

News 5 Cleveland will now advance to the national competition, with the winners announced in August. The awards are given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

