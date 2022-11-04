Family uses son's tragic death to raise awareness about mental illness, suicide

CLEVELAND — Trent Walker died at 21 years old. And yet — his legacy lives on.

“He was just really a special unique person,” said his mom, Kolnita Riggins-Walker.

Trent’s parents say he suffered from mental illness, navigating through that lens his entire life.

“Trent was diagnosed late in life with schizophrenia, around the age of 18,” Riggins-Walker explained.

This February, Trent took his own life.

“The more we bring it to light, the better off it is,” said father William Walker.

Riggins-Walker and Walker, along with their children, Trent’s siblings, took their pain and funneled it into creating Trent’s Room — a nonprofit with the goal of giving a safe space to younger generations, with mental health resources readily available.

For now, it’s housed at the Harvard Community Services Center.

Data shows Black men had the highest increase in suicide attempts between 1991 and 2019 — a staggering 162%.

Black adults are more likely than white adults to have persistent symptoms of emotional distress, and yet, only one in three with mental illness will receive treatment.

“Mental illness, especially for men, especially for young Black men, is just like, ‘suck it up, you’re OK, you’ll be alright — and Trent was a very sensitive soul,” Walker said.

Trent’s legacy also lives on in the bodies of others.

He was a tissue, bone and organ donor, and in recent weeks, his family has spoken with and met those he blessed, like Elmer Luke, who received Trent’s kidney.

“A promising young Black man that’s not here anymore - I would have preferred he kept his kidney and still be with us,” Luke said, adding how grateful he is for the gift.

His wife Sharon Luke said, “To help in the community with others who may have issues related to mental health and depression — we think that is an astronomical feat that they’re going to make something positive out of something that was so tragic for their family.”

Trent’s organ donation has so far saved four lives, including an 11-year-old boy who received his heart and just got clearance to play football — a sport Trent played from age nine until the day he died.

“My son at 21 has done more than I have at 59 and he’s inspiring so many people,” Walker said.

“How do you take something so tragic and turn it into something beautiful? Only God can do that,” added Riggins-Walker

Sunday, November 6 would have been Trent’s 22nd birthday.

His family is hosting the inaugural Trent's Room Healing Together One Mile Walk starting at 10 a.m. from Docs on Harvard to Kerruish Park in Cleveland, to raise awareness about suicide and mental illness, hoping you can join them in bringing light to darkness.

Resources to help are available by calling 988, the new national number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.