Lifelong music fan gets dream job at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — Music has always been a huge part of Joe Reagan’s life.

“He’s been interested in music really from the time he could communicate with us,” mom Cindy Reagan said.

Reagan said he started playing guitar around six-years-old and actually taught himself how by watching YouTube videos.

“So once we realized this kid can actually play — at about eight-years-old, we started him on lesson and he’s been playing music ever since,” she said.

And not only does he play, but he also writes and scores his own music.

Because at just 22 years old, Joe Reagan is kind of a big deal.

Between backstage meet and greets with his favorite band, The Barenaked Ladies, and he even got a special shoutout on stage during a concert when the artwork he drew was displayed on the monitors for thousands of people to see.

“They’re friends to me, they’re my friends,” Reagan said.

So imagine everyone’s delight, when Reagan got to hear ‘you’re hired’ at the place where music runs through everyone’s blood: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“When Joe first came on board, we knew that he was going to be perfect for this position,” said Jennifer Lesky, Rock Hall director of people and analytics.

The Rock Hall actually created the position just for Reagan, working in their e-commerce department.

So when you order anything from the Rock Hall online, Reagan is the one in charge of getting it packed up, shipped out, and right to you.

“Joe is awesome. He is autistic and what that means is he thinks a little differently about the world and he processes the world a little differently so his biggest issue is communication,” Cindy Reagan said.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, with a goal of creating more inclusive workplaces.

Joe Reagan worked with the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities to get this dream job.

Job coaches team up with individuals who have any type of disability, setting them up for success in the workforce.

Dave Shopp with the Cuyahoga Board of DD was Reagan’s coach, telling us Cuyahoga County has tons of resources available - and plenty of employers ready to hire.

“The Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Guardians, Delaware North, Giant Eagle has been great, Heinen’s, any of the restaurants — the community has been great,” Shopp said.

And for Reagan, is there anything better than going to work and loving what you do each and every day?

“All my coworkers are so nice to me, especially my boss,” Reagan said, adding that it’s like spending time with family.

And his family couldn’t be more grateful for that.

“It’s just nice to know that even though he might not fit in many places, he fits really well here and it means the world to us,” Cindy Reagan said.

You can reach out to the Cuyahoga County Board of Development Disabilities for more information about finding jobs by clicking here.

