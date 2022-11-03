Method used by urban farmer to grow fresh food year-round could be used on the Moon one day

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Food prices are up — we can all see it, feel it and taste it.

And now, some local farmers are taking advantage of innovative practices to get fresh food right to your doorstep.

Welcome to the Moon Farm.

Alex Ross is the founder, and what originally started as an urban farm has turned into a growing business on a couple of acres in Portage County. He grows leafy greens, a variety of vegetables, hoards of herbs — year-round.

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5

Moon Farm, where urban farmers are using aquaponics to grow farm-to-app-to-table food in a sustainable and unique way.

So, what’s with the name?

“If you were to start a colony on the Moon and you needed to grow food that was highly nutritious, fast to grow, and delicious, you’d probably do it in a lot of the ways that we are,” Ross explained.

That way is called aquaponics — raising fish and then utilizing their waste products as the nutrient source for the plants.

It makes sense here and someday, eventually, maybe, on the Moon.

“Because it wouldn’t be easy to go down to the Walmart on the Moon and pick up more fertilizer,” Ross joked.

But corny jokes aside, Ross’ goal is to be as regenerative and responsible as possible— and with higher gas prices, the rising cost of produce, he truly believes this is the future of farming.

“When people realize they can get something that's much higher quality, a whole lot fresher, and they can get it from a farm that is just up the road them, that’s a huge game changer,” he said.

What’s been a game changer for Ross as he puts down roots to grow his farm is something called Market Wagon — an online farmer’s market that delivers to your doorstep.

“So its e-commerce grocery with the same supply chain you would expect to find at the local farmers market,” explained Nick Carter, Market Wagon co-founder and CEO.

Carter said with so many first-generation farmers finding innovative ways to grow food for their local communities, the platform creates access to the marketplace.

So someone like Ross can grow their business and grow their customer base as they grow their farm.

“We exist to enable food producers to thrive,” Carter said. And with the rising price of produce in grocery stores and supermarkets, Carter said folks are also finding the perceived premium of shopping local and at farmer's market doesn't exist as much anymore.

And at the Moon Farm, now with upwards of 200 customers throughout Northeast Ohio and in the Pittsburgh area every week, the goal is to use every single thing, in one way or another.

Low waste — high reward.

