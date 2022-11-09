Younger and older generations turn to thrift stores for cost savings, sustainability

CLEVELAND — Thrifting is all about the thrill — the hunt, the find, and of course, the price.

“I’m a pretty strategic thrifter because I thrift a lot, so the urge to want to buy everything is very strong,” said Dina Younis with a laugh.

For Younis, thrifting is more than just a hobby.

Thirteen years ago, she started a blog called Dina's Days, sharing secondhand finds.

Since then, she’s turned it into a full-time career — launching a popular podcast alongside her Instagram following of nearly 50,000.

Before all the cool kids were doing it, back in 2005, Dina had been re-selling thrifted finds, helping offset the cost of college.

“I mean, it is a lot of work,” she explained about the world of re-selling. “You’re spending hours and hours digging and cleaning and photographing and measuring and shipping and listing.”

With the price of everything going up, people come to thrift stores knowing they can save.

“We definitely see a spike when there’s recessionary times because people are looking for a good deal,” said Maureen Ater, Vice President of Marketing and Development at Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio.

Ater said they expect their year-over-year sales to increase by about 3 to 5%. Proceeds from the nonprofit go toward job training, employment and meal programs, and much more in the community.

For years, Northeast Ohio Goodwill stores have been on shopgoodwill.com, a place where you can find vintage or collectible items and wares.

In 2023, they’re joining the newly-launched goodwillfinds.com, which will primarily be an apparel site.

But Ater said only about 2% of their actual items will end up online, so they still want you to shop in stores. They’re finding younger generations are all about that.

“They want to be able to recycle whatever they’re wearing,” Ater said. “They recognize they can save a few bucks and help the environment along the way.”

Nicole Toombs with Volunteers of America of Ohio & Indiana agrees with seeing the shift to younger generations.

“It’s definitely more appealing to young people these days,” Toombs said.

Volunteers of America is opening its fourth thrift store in Northeast Ohio on Thursday, November 10 — this one in Willoughby.

It will feature racks to rifle through, and with those good deals come a good cause.

“When people shop or donate to VOA thrift, it goes right back here locally to help veterans who are struggling with homelessness and employment needs to get back on their feet and thrive,” Toombs said.

Two years ago, VOA revenue was more than $18 million for all Ohio stores, with 2022 showing a 10% increase in sales and proceeds from all donations going back into the community.

Toombs said they serve more than 250 veterans and their families in the Cleveland area each year.

Data shows there are more than 25,000 resale, consignment, and thrift stores all across the U.S. — and it is a booming multibillion-dollar industry growing at 11 times the rate of the broader retail market

A lot of it has to do with conscious consumerism and younger generations specifically taking a stand against fast fashion.

“They know where the planet is going so they’re embracing a more sustainable wardrobe,” Dina said.

Taboos against thrifted clothes and housewares no longer exist.

And according to a survey by Nosto, 57% of shoppers say they want the fashion industry to become more sustainable.

