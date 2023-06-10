Blaze is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Blaze:

"Blaze is a 4-year-old 65 lb. pitty mix who is all fired up and ready to find his forever home! Having an active lifestyle is perfect for someone like Blaze, who’s always looking to burn off that extra energy. Blaze’s sweet loving personality is sure to melt your heart and have you falling for this hunk! Treats and booty scratches are the easiest way to get to this adorable pup’s heart and if your heart was ignited by this tenderhearted gentleman, come in and see if Blaze is perfect for you!"

Blaze's adoption fee is $125.