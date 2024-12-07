Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A 1-year-old dog named Fiddle Sticks!

This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 1-year-old dog named Fiddle Sticks!

Cleveland APL

Fiddle Sticks came to the APL through Humane Investigations, needing medical care. But now, she is set to find her forever home!

Currently, the APL is running a promotion as a part of the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelter Holiday Hope event. All adult cat and dog adoption fees will be waived.

If you are interested in adopting Fiddle Sticks, click here.