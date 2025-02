This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a dog with lots of energy.

Walton is a 4-year-old dog with lots of energy and a great smile!

Cleveland APL Walton, Pet of the Week

The Cleveland APL is wrapping up it's Valentine's Day discount on Feb. 22, which is the last day dogs will be $21.

If you are interested in adopting Walton, CLICK HERE.

