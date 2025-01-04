Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A 7-year-old dog named Zoey!

This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an 8-year-old dog named Zoey. She has been waiting for a loving home for almost a year.

Cleveland APL Zoey

According to Cleveland APL, Zoey has been at the shelter since Jan. 22, 2022, when her owners could no longer care for her.

Cleveland APL Zoey

Zoey is a cuddly couch potato, and the APL says she is great with kids.

Cleveland APL Zoey

The shelter says the almost 8-year-old has barely gotten any meet-and-greets since she has been there, so if you're looking for a furever friend in Zoey, CLICK HERE!