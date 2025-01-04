Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A 7-year-old dog named Zoey!

This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an 8-year-old dog named Zoey. She has been waiting for a loving home for almost a year.
According to Cleveland APL, Zoey has been at the shelter since Jan. 22, 2022, when her owners could no longer care for her.
Zoey is a cuddly couch potato, and the APL says she is great with kids.
The shelter says the almost 8-year-old has barely gotten any meet-and-greets since she has been there, so if you're looking for a furever friend in Zoey, CLICK HERE!
