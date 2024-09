This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 1-year-old cat named Crayola!

She is a former stray cat who previously had a litter of kittens. She is now spayed and ready to go to her forever home.

The Cleveland APL said Crayola is friendly and outgoing.

Cleveland APL

On Saturday, the Cleveland APL is running an adoption promotion where adult cats and dogs are $10 and kittens are $50.