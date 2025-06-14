Watch Now
Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A mom and daughter cat duo!

This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a mother-daughter cat duo. Sugar, who is about 1 year old, and Pepper, who is about 2 months old, are looking for their forever homes.
If you are looking for a mellow and chill cat to add to your home, Sugar is the perfect fit. If you're looking for a kitten to join your home, Pepper may be the one for you.

The two can be taken as a package deal, but are also happy to go their separate ways.

Cleveland APL is having a special called Kitty Palooza: adoption fees for kittens are $75 and cats are $30.

The APL will be open until 5 p.m. for anyone interested in adopting a new furry friend.

Anyone interested in adopting Sugar, Pepper or any other pets, CLICK HERE.

