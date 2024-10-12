Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A sweet dog named Rocky

If you are looking for a dog to hang out with, Rocky is the perfect contender for you.
Rocky, 8, is a Spaniel mix crate-trained dog who loves to hang out with humans and is housebroken.
He has been patiently waiting for a loving home, so if you want to adopt Rocky, CLICK HERE.
Cleveland APL is still searching for more homes for animals —especially dogs— to help the shelters/animals affected by the hurricanes.
Saturday, it is hosting a waived adoption fee event. Adult dogs and cats have waived fees, while kittens have a reduced $50 fee.
