Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A sweet dog named Rocky

If you are looking for a dog to hang out with, Rocky is the perfect contender for you. Rocky, 8, is a Spaniel mix crate-trained dog who loves to hang out with humans and is housebroken.
He has been patiently waiting for a loving home, so if you want to adopt Rocky, CLICK HERE.

Cleveland APL is still searching for more homes for animals —especially dogs— to help the shelters/animals affected by the hurricanes.

Saturday, it is hosting a waived adoption fee event. Adult dogs and cats have waived fees, while kittens have a reduced $50 fee.

Waived Adoption Fee Event
