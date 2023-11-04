Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Caddy the dog!

CLEVELAND — This week, the Cleveland APL is highlighting an 8-year-old pup named Caddy. She's still an energetic ball of energy and in need of a loving home.

"If you are looking for a hiking buddy, look no further! Caddy loves to go with our volunteers to the Metroparks," the Cleveland APL said.

Right now, adoption fees for adult dogs are $125. Puppies are $200, adult cats are $50, and kittens are $95.

CLICK HERE to learn more about adopting Caddy or another animal from the Cleveland APL.