Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Caddy the dog!

This week, the Cleveland APL is highlighting an 8-year-old pup named Caddy. She's still an energetic ball of energy and in need of a loving home.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 04, 2023
"If you are looking for a hiking buddy, look no further! Caddy loves to go with our volunteers to the Metroparks," the Cleveland APL said.

Right now, adoption fees for adult dogs are $125. Puppies are $200, adult cats are $50, and kittens are $95.

CLICK HERE to learn more about adopting Caddy or another animal from the Cleveland APL.

