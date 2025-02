This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a silly 2-year-old dog named Goose.

Cleveland APL Goose

Goose is used to being in a home. He was surrendered to a shelter because his family could no longer keep him.

News 5 Cleveland Goose

Goose is a loveable, well-behaved goofball who has been in the kennel for almost a year and is looking for a new home.

