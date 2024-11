CLEVELAND — This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 2-year dog named Muffin!

Cleveland APL Muffin

Muffin came to the APL after being abandoned earlier this year, but her demeanor is sweet, like her name.

Cleveland APL Muffin

The APL said Muffin loves to hang out and is looking for her forever home!

If you are interested in adopting Muffin, CLICK HERE.