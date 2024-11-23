Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Not 1, but 2 fur babies!

The Cleveland APL is showcasing Honda Civic and Ford Fiesta—no, not the actual cars— for Pet of the Week.

Not one but two puppies are ready to share their love. Honda Civic and Ford Fiesta are looking for a new home to be a part of.

Although these pups fit well with the APL's adoption promotion sponsored by Ken Ganley Subaru, they are not a part of it. Adoption fees for adult dogs and cats will be waived through Nov. 24.

If you are interested in adopting Honda Civic or Ford Fiesta, click here.