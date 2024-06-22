Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix named Loki

The Cleveland APL hopes someone adopts a lovable 73-pound, 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix named Loki.

Unfortunately, Loki has been adopted and returned three separate times due to needing ongoing medical care. He has skin allergies and a Grade 3 medial patella luxation, meaning his kneecap doesn't like to stay in place all the time and needs to be reset.

Loki is very social with people and can be around certain dogs, but doesn't do well with cats.

Loki is part of the APL's Project Hope program, so his adoption fee is waived, and the new owner can be eligible for up to $500 in reimbursement for medical expenses.

If you're interested in providing this good boy a home, CLICK HERE.