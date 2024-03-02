Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 3-year-old pit bull mix named Rosie

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 3-year-old pit bull mix named Rosie. This bundle of joy needs a furever home.

"Rosie is the most gorgeous flower of the bouquet! This 3-year-old pit bull mix adores being the center of attention and ensures that she will be exactly that! Her excitable personality makes her a splendid companion to bring along on expeditions. Her loyalty and focus ensures that she will always be ready at your side. Although she is an eager pup, she will always swipe the opportunity to cuddle with her people!" the APL said.

Right now, adoption fees for adult dogs are $125 and $200 for puppies.

CLICK HERE for more information on Rosie.