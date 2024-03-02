Watch Now
NewsPet of the Weekend

Actions

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 3-year-old pit bull mix named Rosie

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 3-year-old pit bull mix named Rosie. This bundle of joy needs a furever home.
MSP_2489 copy (Copy).jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 10:39:35-05

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 3-year-old pit bull mix named Rosie. This bundle of joy needs a furever home.

"Rosie is the most gorgeous flower of the bouquet! This 3-year-old pit bull mix adores being the center of attention and ensures that she will be exactly that! Her excitable personality makes her a splendid companion to bring along on expeditions. Her loyalty and focus ensures that she will always be ready at your side. Although she is an eager pup, she will always swipe the opportunity to cuddle with her people!" the APL said.

Right now, adoption fees for adult dogs are $125 and $200 for puppies.

CLICK HERE for more information on Rosie.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through