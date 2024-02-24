Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A sweet and affectionate dog named Cash

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 3-and-a-half-year-old dog named Cash.

The APL said Cash was surrendered to the shelter after being attacked by another dog at her home. She sustained a fractured fibula on her back leg but is healing from her injury. Cash also shows signs of being deaf but isn't letting any of that get her down.

"Despite all this, she is sweet and affectionate," the APL said. "She stops to greet everyone she meets."

Right now, adoption fees for adult dogs are $125 and $200 for puppies.

