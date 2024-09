This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a small 2-year-old schnauzer mix who enjoys getting his teeth brushed. His name is Loki!

Cleveland APL Loki

Loki has lived with other animals previously.

Right now, adoption fees have been waived for adult dogs and cats. Kittens are $50.

If you want to adopt this little ball of fur, CLICK HERE.