The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is Bruno, a 9-year-old husky mix who needs a good home.

"His winning smile and gorgeous baby blue eyes will leave you love struck when you meet him!" the APL said. "He’s a 65 pound hunk who’s always happy to be included and enjoys being around people, saying hello to everyone he meets."

Cleveland APL

If you're interested in bringing Bruno home, CLICK HERE to fill out his adoption survey.